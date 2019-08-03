Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.97. 2,458,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,052. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $72.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $85.66 billion for the quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

