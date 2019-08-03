Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Announces Earnings Results

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) issued its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million.

Shares of RUTH traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. 499,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,765. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $678.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 94.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 361,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RUTH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

