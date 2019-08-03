Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 115.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Ryder System by 238.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 54.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 49.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $71,489.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $92,255.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.89. 584,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,328. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $79.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Ryder System to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

