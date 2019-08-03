Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Issues Earnings Results

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.29 million. Sabre had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sabre updated its FY19 guidance to $0.91-1.05 EPS.

Shares of Sabre stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In other news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $237,151.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $58,201,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 535.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,789,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sabre by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,020 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 735.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,032 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Sabre by 31.2% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,967,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,482,000 after acquiring an additional 704,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

