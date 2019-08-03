Sabre’s (SABR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $29.50 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Sabre from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sabre from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.17.

SABR traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,772. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.75. Sabre has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.29 million. Sabre had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 39.46%. Sabre’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

In other Sabre news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $237,151.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sabre by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 608,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 153,849 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sabre by 1,739.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 90,456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sabre by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 44,282 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Sabre by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,201,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

