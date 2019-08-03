Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Trading Down 6.9%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.89, approximately 524,244 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 335,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

SB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

The stock has a market cap of $180.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.69 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 79,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 295,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 34,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

