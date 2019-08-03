Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAPMF. Zacks Investment Research raised Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Saipem from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Saipem alerts:

Shares of SAPMF remained flat at $$5.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. Saipem has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $6.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.