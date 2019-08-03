salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in salesforce.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in salesforce.com by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in salesforce.com by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.07, for a total transaction of $1,620,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $870,665.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,547 shares of company stock worth $53,324,812 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Nomura lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

CRM stock traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.70. 13,134,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

