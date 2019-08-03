Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.64

Shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and traded as low as $8.30. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 2,877 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMM. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 2,227.1% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,655,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,880 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 215.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 126,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 86,300 shares during the period.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

