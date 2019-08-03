Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “$121.00” Price Target for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price objective on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $102.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Electronic Arts to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen upgraded Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $107.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.10.

NASDAQ EA opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.25. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,285 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $396,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $912,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,263.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,079 shares of company stock worth $9,954,960. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

