SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.63.

Several analysts recently commented on SAP shares. HSBC raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in SAP by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in SAP by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in SAP by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,515,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 854,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.68. The stock had a trading volume of 656,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,944. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.08. SAP has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $140.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

