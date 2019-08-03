Saratoga Research & Investment Management Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,886 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for about 3.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.50% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $58,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $2,873,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,174,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,200,000 after purchasing an additional 89,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,125,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,607 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 150,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,233. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.89. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $77.72 and a 12-month high of $101.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. BidaskClub lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.18 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

