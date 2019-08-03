Sather Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sather Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Accenture by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 543.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $192.35. The stock had a trading volume of 57,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.46. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $197.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.03, for a total value of $437,537.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,884.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $3,110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,147 shares of company stock worth $6,597,288. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.