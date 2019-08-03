Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,855 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 284.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $106,000. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.2% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $164.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.29.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $204,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,303.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $281,975.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,734.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,263 shares of company stock worth $807,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,755. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $180.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

