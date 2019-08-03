Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 3.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $73,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $5,248,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $13,709,544 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.92. 533,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $209.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

