Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 10.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in ITT by 149.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $549,351.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 64,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $3,948,791.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,770.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

ITT stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $59.46. 20,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,672. ITT Inc has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

