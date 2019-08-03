Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $16.79 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7,175.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

In related news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,369 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $82,359.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $184,871.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $440,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.06. 307,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,595. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 12.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

