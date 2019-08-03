Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 496,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 1,894.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.92. The company had a trading volume of 694,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,509. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.82 and a 1 year high of $109.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.40.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

