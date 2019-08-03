Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 10,864 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 2.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Paychex worth $44,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 64.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 125.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 404.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,895. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 18,154 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $1,538,369.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,057.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $1,685,640.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,901,302.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,735 shares of company stock valued at $9,592,477. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

