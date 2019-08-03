Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 13,885 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,885 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of The Ensign Group worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 213,256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,338 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 815,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,413,000 after purchasing an additional 142,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 116,569 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.32. 7,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,216. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $575.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $46,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,547 shares of company stock valued at $302,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.