Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $112.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.05. 1,155,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,935. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $374,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,500.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 414,144 shares in the company, valued at $47,382,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,791 shares of company stock worth $6,829,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

