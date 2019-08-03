Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,778,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,350,000 after buying an additional 395,247 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,149,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,768,000 after acquiring an additional 498,583 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,095,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,776,000 after acquiring an additional 836,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,112,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,383. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $43.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

