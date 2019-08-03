SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SB One Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SB One Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SBBX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,430. The company has a market cap of $211.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.66. SB One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.55.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SB One Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO George Lista sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $44,073.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,216.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $394,409. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBBX. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 792,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 29,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 18.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.