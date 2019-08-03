SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at SunTrust Banks

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks to $255.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.15.
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $248.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.36. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $146.13 and a 52-week high of $249.96.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.
In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $3,229,589.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,313.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $8,283,572.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,141 shares in the company, valued at $55,842,710.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,320 shares of company stock valued at $13,010,971 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 65.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 103.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $43,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
