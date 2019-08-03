SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at SunTrust Banks

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks to $255.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $248.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.36. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $146.13 and a 52-week high of $249.96.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $3,229,589.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,313.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $8,283,572.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,141 shares in the company, valued at $55,842,710.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,320 shares of company stock valued at $13,010,971 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 65.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 103.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $43,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

