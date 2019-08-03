Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY) Trading 11.8% Higher

Scandium International Mining Corp (TSE:SCY) traded up 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 204,080 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 169% from the average session volume of 75,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals, as well as other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

