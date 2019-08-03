Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Scapa Group plc (LON:SCPA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $190.00. Scapa Group shares last traded at $198.40, with a volume of 236,937 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCPA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Scapa Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Scapa Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scapa Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $307.26 million and a P/E ratio of 38.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Scapa Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. Scapa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Heejae Chae acquired 109,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £201,848 ($263,750.16).

Scapa Group Company Profile (LON:SCPA)

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. It offers aluminum foil, acrylic foam, barnier system, cable wrapping, cloth, double sided and transfer, double and single sided foam, foam plate mounting, heatseal, packaging, paper masking, PIB sheeting, polyethylene, PVC, self-amalgamating, and specialist film tapes, as well as resins and putties.

