Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.98. 18,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,169. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $86.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

