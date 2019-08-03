S&CO Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $67,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.73. 9,025,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $234.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

