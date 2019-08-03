Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

Get Seacor alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Seacor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CKH traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.61. 53,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,356. The firm has a market cap of $883.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.86. Seacor has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $197.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.72 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Seacor by 234.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Seacor in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seacor by 301.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Seacor by 128.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seacor in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacor (CKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.