Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CKH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seacor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

CKH stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 53,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,356. Seacor has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $883.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Seacor had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $197.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seacor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seacor by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Seacor by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Seacor by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Seacor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

