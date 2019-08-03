SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 47,594.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,595,000 after buying an additional 2,379,716 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $8,583,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,233,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,862,000 after buying an additional 175,580 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,465,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $5,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

SNY traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $41.31. 1,004,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,134. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.