SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.92% of Precipio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 102,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,961. Precipio has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Precipio alerts:

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 533.37% and a negative return on equity of 92.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Precipio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Precipio Profile

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.