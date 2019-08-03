SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen Sypherd acquired 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,001.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 35,107 shares of company stock worth $209,152. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of FSK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.02. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

