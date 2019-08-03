SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 234.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.68. 27,870,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,874,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.96. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,762 shares of company stock worth $1,654,765. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

