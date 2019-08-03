SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,277 Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cronos Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

NASDAQ CRON traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. 7,096,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 3.44. Cronos Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,107.83% and a return on equity of 99.44%. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.