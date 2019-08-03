Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Sets New 12-Month High at $420.00

Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.49) and last traded at GBX 418 ($5.46), with a volume of 171135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 419 ($5.47).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Secure Income REIT from GBX 457 ($5.97) to GBX 447 ($5.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Secure Income REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 403.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Secure Income REIT’s previous dividend of $3.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

About Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR)

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.