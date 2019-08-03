Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $10.06 Million Stock Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,193 shares during the quarter. Under Armour makes up about 0.9% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Under Armour worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Under Armour by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UA. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

