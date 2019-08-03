Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $502,000 Investment in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,960,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after buying an additional 102,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,835,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 2,636,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,662 shares during the period. Finally, One Tusk Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. One Tusk Investment Partners LP now owns 1,315,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 700,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50. Constellium NV has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). Constellium had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium NV will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 target price on Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Constellium Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

