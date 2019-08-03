Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,733,747 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,411,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 7.1% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,878,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,923,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,501,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Raymond James started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $52.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

UBER traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. 8,223,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,171. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

