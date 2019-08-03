Segantii Capital Management Ltd Raises Stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNET. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $921,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

VNET traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 206,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,007. The stock has a market cap of $823.44 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54. 21Vianet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $129.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.55 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. Equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

