Segantii Capital Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 15.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,757,000 after purchasing an additional 518,036 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 164,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 3.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of NetEase by 9.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 614,900.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 73,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $5.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,628. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.89. NetEase had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Barclays raised their price objective on NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TH Capital raised their price objective on NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.55.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.