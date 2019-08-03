Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $3.22 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,026,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,623 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $2,455,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $117,980,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,817,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,356,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Buckingham Research raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

USFD traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,020. US Foods Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $161,486.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,013.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,297,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,589 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,485. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.