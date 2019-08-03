Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.97-1.13 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.97-1.13 EPS.

SEM stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. 850,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Get Select Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. TheStreet raised Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised Select Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.