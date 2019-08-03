Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.97-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.Select Medical also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.97-1.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Select Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities raised Select Medical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Select Medical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE:SEM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. 850,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,002. Select Medical has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

