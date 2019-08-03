Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Trading Down 25%

Select Sands Corp (CVE:SNS)’s stock price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 1,056,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 974% from the average daily volume of 98,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.14.

Select Sands (CVE:SNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 million during the quarter.

About Select Sands (CVE:SNS)

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

