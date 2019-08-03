Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Trading Up 19.4%

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) was up 19.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $2.15, approximately 6,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 143,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.04.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 90,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

