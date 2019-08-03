Semux Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $7,993.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Semux has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00039563 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00012719 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012320 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00018401 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002982 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000102 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 11,281,593 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

