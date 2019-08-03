Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $2.42. 309,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,925. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.85. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan bought 8,888,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,067.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 945.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.