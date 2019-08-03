Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of SSDOY stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $81.59.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

