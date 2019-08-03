Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SFLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Shutterfly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shutterfly from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Shutterfly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterfly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Aegis lowered shares of Shutterfly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Shutterfly has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Get Shutterfly alerts:

SFLY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. 625,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,460. Shutterfly has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.56.

In other news, SVP Dennis Gregory Hintz sold 1,047 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $52,915.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,953.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Arnold sold 12,543 shares of Shutterfly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $634,550.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,550.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,303 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Shutterfly during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 325.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 51,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.